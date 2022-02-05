>BAV vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match between Bavaria and Pirates: Bavaria will face Pirates in the 13th and 14th matches of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022. Two high-profile matches will be played on February 05, Saturday at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 pm IST and 12:00 am IST.

Bavaria made a statement in their first two games by defeating Sloggers by 26 runs and nine wickets. It was an all-around performance by the team that cruised them to two back-to-back wins. However, couldn’t continue the momentum and were beaten by Calpe Giants in their next two games.

Pirates are yet to secure their first victory in the T10 Championship. They have lost all four league matches so far to occupy the last place. The team needs to show more courage with the ball to open their account in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Bavaria and Pirates; here is everything you need to know:

>BAV vs PIR Telecast

BAV vs PIR match will not be telecast in India.

>BAV vs PIR Live Streaming

The Bavaria vs Pirates game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>BAV vs PIR Match Details

The Bavaria vs Pirates contest will be played at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 pm IST on February 5, Saturday.

>BAV vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Iain Latin

>Vice-Captain: Louis Bruce

>Suggested Playing XI for BAV vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Kieron Ferrary

>Batters: Adetayo Atoloye, Asif Tarar, Nadeem Hussain

>All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Andrew Reyes, Iain Latin

>Bowlers: Richard Hatchman, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe

>BAV vs PIR Probable XIs

>Bavaria: Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe, Andrew Reyes, Kenroy Nestor, Iain Latin (c), Andrew Cromb (wk), Robin Petrie, Robert Alexander, Ryan Grimes, Ian Farrell, John Mathews

>Pirates: Kieron Ferrary (c & wk), Louis Bruce, Adetayo Atoloye, Nadeem Hussain, Richard Hatchman, William Peters, Asif Tarar, Arun Purushotham, Huw Barber-Jones, Ravi Panchal, Nikhil Advani

