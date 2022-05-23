BAW vs IRR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Barana Aute Warriors and Indian River Rowers: Barana Aute Warriors will be playing their first match of the Nature Isle T10 against Indian River Rowers on Monday, May 23 at Windsor Park. Apart from Barana Aute Warriors and Indian River Rowers, the other four teams participating in the T10 extravaganza are Champagne Reef Divers, Valley Hikers, Sari Sari Sunrisers, and Titou Gorge Splashers.

Barana Aute Warriors have made a perfect balance between the batters, bowlers, and all-rounders in the team. Shamoy Williams and Kurtney Anselm are the notable batters in the team while Andy Matthew is likely to play the role of an experienced all-rounder.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Coming to Indian River Rowers, they have picked some experienced players in their team and are expected to put up a good performance on Monday. IRR will expect decent performances from their star players including Garvin Marcellin, Sherwin Labassiere, and Savio Anselm.

Ahead of the match between Barana Aute Warriors and Indian River Rowers, here is everything you need to know:

BAW vs IRR Telecast

Barana Aute Warriors vs Indian River Rowers game will not be telecast in India

BAW vs IRR Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAW vs IRR Match Details

BAW vs IRR match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 12:00 AM IST on May 23, Monday.

BAW vs IRR Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Shamoy Williams

Vice-Captain - Dylan Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for BAW vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Shamoy Williams, Kurtney Anselm, Savio Anselm, Joel Durand

All-rounders: Andy Matthew, Sherwin Labassiere

Bowlers: Wayne Auguiste, Garvin Marcellin, Dylan Joseph, Lex Magloire

BAW vs IRR Probable XIs:

Barana Aute Warriors: Kishawn Viville, Fabien Benjamin, Andy Matthew, Jervin Gian Benjamin, Delroy Liverpool, Kurtney Anselm, Jeremy Issac, Mervin Matthew, Wayne Auguiste, Dylan Joseph, Shamoy Williams

Indian River Rowers: Jamarley Benjamin, Garvin Marcellin, Sherlon George, Savio Anselm, Rick James, Joel Durand, Kyne George, Sherwin Labassiere, Lex Magloire, Vincent Lewis, Clement Marcellin

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here