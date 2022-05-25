BAW vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction For Nature Isle T10 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 26, 12 AM IST

BAW vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Barana Aute Warriors and Titou George Splashers: Table-toppers Titou George Splashers will be bidding to extend their winning streak in the Nature Isle T10 as they will play against Barana Aute Warriors. Titou George Splashers won their first two games against Valley Hikers and Sari Sari Sunrisers.

In the first game against Hikers, Splashers posted 119 runs on the scoreboard. Jerlani Robinson was the key performer for his team with a knock of not out 89 runs. In their second match against Sunrisers, Splashers bowlers held their nerves in a tricky run-chase. They defended 95 runs in ten overs to score a victory by two runs.

Barana Aute Warriors also scored a victory in their last game. They hammered Sari Sari Sunrisers by eight wickets. It was the first victory for the side after losing their opening game to Indian River Rovers by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Barana Aute Warriors and Titou George Splashers, here is everything you need to know:

BAW vs TGS Telecast

Barana Aute Warriors vs Titou George Splashers game will not be telecast in India.

BAW vs TGS Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAW vs TGS Match Details

BAW vs TGS match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 12:00 AM IST on May 26, Thursday.

BAW vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain Andy Matthew

Vice-Captain: Odiamar Honore

Suggested Playing XI for BAW vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jervin Gian Benjamin, Jerlani Robinson

Batters: Shamoy Williams, Odiamar Honore, Kassim Peltier

All-rounders: Shaheim Ceasar, Andy Matthew, Vivian Titre

Bowlers: Wayne Auguiste, John Matthew, Mervin Matthew

BAW vs TGS Probable XIs

Barana Aute Warriors: Andy Matthew, Kishawn Viville, Fabien Benjamin, Jervin Gian Benjamin, Mervin Matthew, Wayne Auguiste, Dylan Joseph, Shamoy Williams, Delroy Liverpool, Kurtney Anselm, Jeremy Issac

Titou George Splashers: Kassim Peltier, Jerlani Robinson(wk), Junior Jervier, Shaheim Ceasar, Elton Mark, Odiamar Honore, Niall Payne, Tyron George, Malakai Xavier, John Matthew, Vivian Titre

