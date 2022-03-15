Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, pitch report, stadium records: England Women vs India Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Defending champions England will be bidding to record their first win in the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on Wednesday when they will battle it out against India at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The Women in Blue won their last clash versus West Indies by 155 runs. Batting first, propelled by centuries from Smriti Mandhana (123 runs off 119 balls) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109 runs off 107 balls), India posted 317/8 in 50 overs. Yastika Bhatia scored a quickfire 31 off 21. In response, West Indies managed 162/10 in 40.3 overs. Sneh Rana picked three wickets while giving away 22 runs in 9.3 overs.

The English team, meanwhile, is on the verge of an early exit following their third straight loss on Monday at the hands of South Africa. Tammy Beaumont (62 runs off 97 balls) and Amy Jones (53 runs off 74 balls) scored fifties as England huffed and puffed their way to 235/9 in 50 overs. In reply, South Africa chased down the target in 49.2 overs with three wickets to spare.

Here is the pitch report for Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui:

Much like any other cricket ground in New Zealand, the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui pitch is also known for seam bowlers with the ability to extract swing. The spinners could come into play during the later stage of the game. It is difficult to score runs on this ground during the first ten overs. However, after that, it gets easier. The batters should show patience early in the game while the bowlers should look to vary their length on this ground as it will help them in taking wickets due to the uneven bounce.

Have a look at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui records (ODIs):

Total games played at this venue: 19

Games won by teams batting first: 10

Games won by teams batting second: 0

Average 1st Inns score at this ground: 249

Average 2nd Inns score at this venue: 225

Highest total recorded at this pitch: 371/7 (50 Ov) by New Zealand versus Sri Lanka

Lowest total recorded at this venue: 137/10 (43 Ov) by Pakistan Women versus India Women

Highest score chased here: 300/5 (47.1 Ov) by New Zealand versus India

Lowest score defended at the Bay Oval: 149/7 (25 Ov) by Australia Women versus New Zealand Women

