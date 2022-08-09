BB vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction For Maharaja Trophy T20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Mysore, 7 PM IST

BB vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 9) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers: Match number five of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will pit the Bengaluru Blasters against the Hubli Tigers on Tuesday, August 9. The epic clash will take place at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Bengaluru Blasters are off to a solid start in the tournament after securing a landslide win in their opener against Gulbarga Mystics. Riding on skipper Mayank Agarwal’s blistering innings (52 off 25), the Blasters posted a mammoth total of 189 runs on the board. Chasing a huge target, Mystics’ batting unit was dismantled by Bengaluru’s ace pacer Ronit More who finished with impressive figures of 4/ 22. Blasters went on to secure a 54-run victory and opened their season in style.

Meanwhile, the Hubli Tigers were handed an absolutely humiliating defeat by Mangalore United in the first match of the season. The Mangalore side chased down a mediocre 113-run target that was set by the Tigers and won the match by eight wickets without breaking a sweat. Hubli will be dependent on star players like Rohan Naveen, V Koushik, and Abhimanyu Mithun to put up a good performance in the tournament.

In an intriguing matchup, the Bengaluru Blasters will be looking to continue their winning run while the Hubli Tigers will be eager to open their account when the two sides square off on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

BB vs HT Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers will not be telecast in India.

BB vs HT Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BB vs HT Match Details

The BB vs HT match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore on Tuesday, August 9, at 7:00 pm IST.

BB vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Vice-Captain: Rishi Bopanna

Suggested Playing XI for BB vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Suraj Ahuja, Luvnith Sisodia

Batters: Shishir Bhavane, Mayank Agarwal, S Rakishith, Kranthi Kumar

All-rounders: Rishi Bopanna, Gneshwar Naveen

Bowlers: Doddamani Anand, Shaun Joseph, Abhimanyu Mithun

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Possible XIs

Bengaluru Blasters Predicted Line-up: Suraj Ahuja (wk), Mayank Agarwal (c), Kranthi Kumar, S Rakishith, Rishi Bopanna, LR Kumar, KV Aneesh, Kush Marate, Ronit More, Paras Gurbax Arya, Shaun Joseph

Hubli Tigers Predicted Line-up: Shishir Bhavane, Sagar Solanki, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Liyan Khan, BU Shiva Kumar (c), Sharan Gouda, Gneshwar Naveen, Rohan Naveen, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun, Doddamani Anand

