BB vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will see Bengaluru Blasters in action against Mangalore United in match number nine on Thursday, August 11. The electrifying encounter will unfold at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Bengaluru Blasters slipped up in their previous match against the Hubli Tigers. They were defeated by four wickets after failing to defend their paltry score of 119. The skipper Mayank Agarwal has been carrying the batting responsibilities on his shoulders. Barring him, no other batter has put out anything significant on the board yet. All-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith has been another player in decent form for the Blasters. The rest of the side needs to up their game if they have to sustain in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Mangalore United side are unbeaten and look like a force to be reckoned with in the tournament. United have looked in perfect sync as a team and have been clinical with both bat and ball.

Opener Ravikumar Samarth has been hands down the best batter of the entire tournament. The spinners have proved to be the trump card for United as they have chipped in with wickets at regular intervals.

In an intriguing matchup, the Bengaluru Blasters will be desperate to bounce back, but they will have to do it against an in-form Mangalore United side.

Ahead of the match between Bengaluru Blasters and Mangalore United; here is everything you need to know:

BB vs MU Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Mangalore United will not be telecast in India.

BB vs MU Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Mangalore United will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BB vs MU Match Details

The BB vs MU match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore on Thursday, August 11, at 3:30 pm IST.

BB vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Vice-Captain: Jagadeesha Suchith

Suggested Playing XI for BB vs MU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: S Rakishith

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Abhinav Manohar, Ravikumar Samarth, Suraj Ahuja

All-rounders: Rishi Bopanna, Jagadeesha Suchith , Aneeshwar Gautam

Bowlers: Shaun Joseph, Dheeraj Gowda, Rohith Kumar-AC

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore United Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru Blasters Predicted Starting Line-up: Suraj Ahuja, Mayank Agarwal (c), Kranthi Kumar, S Rakishith (wk), Rishi Bopanna, LR Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kush Marate, Ronit More, Paras Gurbax Arya, Shaun Joseph

Hubli Tigers Predicted Starting Line-up: Sujay Sateri, Ravikumar Samarth, Abhinav Manohar, Nikin Jose, Amit Verma, Aditya Somanna, Aneeshwar Gautam, Amogh-S, Shashikumar-K, Dheeraj Gowda, Rohith Kumar-AC

