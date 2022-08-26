BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Bengaluru Blasters Women vs Hubli Tigers Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 2:00 pm IST

BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 26) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Bengaluru Blasters Women and Hubli Tigers Women: Two Women’s exhibition matches will be played as a part of the Maharaja Trophy 2022. After winning the first exhibition match, Bengaluru Blasters Women will be keen to secure the next match against Hubli Tigers Women. The match is slated for Friday, August 26, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Blasters have a good mix of players in their line-up. They will be led by the Indian middle order batter Veda Krishnamurthy. The experienced India pacer Rameshwari Gayakwad also features on the side. Shishira Gowda and Murali Anagha will also be the players to watch out for from the Blasters.

Meanwhile, Hubli Tigers have also managed to acquire a decent roster. Led by the Karnataka mainstay Divya Gnanananda, the Tigers will be hoping to emerge victorious in the second exhibition fixture. The experience of Vrinda Dinesh and Rakshita Krishnappa will provide much-needed stability to the Tigers, while youngsters Mithila Vinod and Pooja Kumari will be eager to showcase their flair.

Expect an enthralling encounter when the two sides clash in the final exhibition match of the Maharaja Trophy on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Bengaluru Blasters Women and Hubli Tigers Women; here is everything you need to know:

BB-W vs HT-W Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Bengaluru Blasters Women and Hubli Tigers Women be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

BB-W vs HT-W Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Bengaluru Blasters Women and Hubli Tigers Women will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

BB-W vs HT-W Match Details

The BB-W vs HT-W match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday, August 26, at 2:00 pm IST.

BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Veda Krishnamurthy

Vice-Captain: Shreyanka Patil

Suggested Playing XI for BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanjana Batni, Prathyoosha Kumar

Batsmen: Veda Krishnamurthy, Divya Gnanananda, Vrinda Dinesh

All-rounders: Mithila Vinod, Shreyanka Patil, Murali Anagha

Bowlers: Aditi Rajesh, Sahana Pawar, Rameshwari Shivanand Gayakwad

Bengaluru Blasters Women vs Hubli Tigers Women Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru Blasters Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Prathyoosha Kumar (wk), Krishika Reddy, Prerana Rajesh, Shishira Gowda, Murali Anagha, Shubha Sateesh, Shreyanka Patil, Monica Patel, Harshitha Shekar, Rameshwari Shivanand Gayakwad

Hubli Tigers Predicted Starting Line-up: Divya Gnanananda (c), Vrinda Dinesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Rakshita Krishnappa, Saloni P, Mithila Vinod, Pooja Kumari, Chandu Venkateshappa, Aditi Rajesh, Sahana Pawar, Sowmya Manjunath

