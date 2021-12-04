BBL 2021-2022: Here's Where You Can Watch Big Bash League 2021

The season opener of the 11th edition of the Big Bash League will kick off on Sunday, December 5, with a clash between the defending champions Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars. The Sydney Sixers defeated the Perth Scorchers by 28 runs in BBL 10 finals.

This year’s BBL will feature 56 games. The competition will be played in a knockout format with a double round-robin stage. Before moving on to the playoffs, each team will play a total of 14 games in the league stage.

Matches will primarily start in three major time slots: 6.15 pm, 6.35 pm and 7.15 pm local time. Here’s where you can watch the BBL 2021-22 live:

India: The Big Bash League 2021-22 will be televised live on Sony Sports Network’s official OTT channel SonyLIV, with Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights in India.

Australia: The matches will be broadcast live on SEN radio, and the feed will also be available on the CA live app. Matches will be broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo, with Channel 7 broadcasting 45 of the 61 games.

>USA: Willow TV

>UK and Ireland: Sky

>Canada: ATN

>Caribbean Islands: SportsMax

>Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka: Sony Sports Network

>Gulf nations: beINSports

>South Africa, Zimbabwe and other African nations: SuperSport

>Here are the squads of the teams you will see in action in the two-month long tournament:

>Adelaide Strikers - Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, George Garton (England), Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Spencer Johnson, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall

>Brisbane Heat - Tom Abell (England), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett (England), Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Lynn, Michael Neser, Jimmy Pierson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Mark Steketee, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans

>Hobart Hurricanes - Scott Boland, Harry Brook (England), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, Tom Rogers, D’Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson (England), Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

>Melbourne Renegades - Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand (India), Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley (England)

>Melbourne Stars - Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchcliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa

>Perth Scorchers - Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Laurie Evans (England), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Aston Turner, Andrew Tye

>Sydney Sixers - Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Dan Christian, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England)

>Sydney Thunder - Sam Billings (England), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Saqib Mahmood (England), Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

