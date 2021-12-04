BBL 2021-22: All You Need to Know About Season 11 of the League

The Big Bash League’s 11th edition begins on Sunday, December 5, with the season opener between the defending champion Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars. The Sydney Sixers won BBL 10 by 28 runs over the Perth Scorchers, making it back-to-back triumphs for the men in magenta.

This year’s BBL will feature 56 matches, much like last year, but will be played over a shorter time period of 46 days. It will be followed by the same five finals seen in the previous two editions: the Eliminator, the Qualifier, the Knockout, the Challenger and finally, the Final.

Apart from big Aussie names and T20 World Cup champions such as Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade and Mitch Marsh, there will also be several popular English stars participating in the two-month long tournament. They are Alex Hales and Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and James Vince.

Advertisement

You can also expect to see a variety of Asian talent. For the first time ever, an Indian male player will feature in BBL. Former U-19 captain and Delhi cricketer Unmukt Chand will be making his debut for the Melbourne Renegades. Apart from that, crowd-pullers and exciting Afghan stars Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be here, along with new entrants Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan.

>The squads in the tournament line up like this:

>Adelaide Strikers - Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, George Garton (England), Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Spencer Johnson, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall

>Brisbane Heat - Tom Abell (England), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett (England), Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Lynn, Michael Neser, Jimmy Pierson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Mark Steketee, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans

>Hobart Hurricanes - Scott Boland, Harry Brook (England), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, Tom Rogers, D’Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson (England), Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Advertisement

>Melbourne Renegades - Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand (India), Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley (England)

>Melbourne Stars - Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchcliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa

Advertisement

>Perth Scorchers - Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Laurie Evans (England), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Aston Turner, Andrew Tye

>Sydney Sixers - Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Dan Christian, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England)

Advertisement

>Sydney Thunder - Sam Billings (England), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Saqib Mahmood (England), Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here