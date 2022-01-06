BBL 2021-22: Colin Munro Saves Sureshot Six With Superman Effort | VIDEO

Kiwi Colin Munro is an excellent T20 batter, however he can be an equally good fielder too fans realized on Thursday. While playing for Perth Scorchers, he dived full length to save a certain six. As the video shared by BBL shows, the Kiwi can be seen leaping high into the air and driving full stretch to keep the ball from reaching the stands. Sydney Thunders still needed 98 runs off 82 balls to snatch a win which looked likely with every ball. In the end, they won with six wickets to spare.

>BBL 2021-22 Schedule Rejigged After Brisbane Heat Latest to be Hit by Covid

The ongoing Big Bash League continues to reel from the covid-19 with Brisbane Heat latest team to report positive cases. A few players from the team tested positive for the virus on Tuesday morning forcing them to opt out of their contest against Sydney Sixers with Perth Scorchers instead taking the field.

Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder are in Queensland and Cricket Australia has thus shuffled the order of three matches scheduled for this week. Heat’s vs Sixers will now take place on Wednesday while Scorhers vs Thunder will has been pushed back to Thursday.

