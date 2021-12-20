BBL 2021-22: Sydney Thunder Sign Pakistan Pace Bowling Sensation Mohammad Hasnain

Big Bash League (BBL) side Sydney Thunder have added Pakistan’s 21-year-old T20I pace bowling sensation Mohammad Hasnain to the club’s roster for the season.

Hasnain, who has played eight ODIs and 18 T20Is, joins a Thunder squad which already has pace bowlers such as Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Tremain, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, and Brendan Doggett.

In 2019, Hasnain declared his arrival as a future star when, at 19, he entered the sport’s record books as the youngest bowler to take a hattrick in a T20I match. The paceman from Hyderabad in Pakistan achieved that feat against Sri Lanka.

In the same year, Hasnain played in both the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by bowling the fastest deliveries recorded in each competition. He launched a 151 kmph rocket for the Quetta Gladiators, and bowled a 155.1 kmph delivery for Trinbago Knight Riders.

Thunder’s Queensland fast bowler Ben Cutting, who played alongside Hasnain at Quetta, said that the youngster will ‘hurry up’ plenty of BBL batters if given the opportunity.

“He bowls fast; easily at 150 kmph," said Cutting.

“He’s a lovely young kid, and his team back home is keen for him to learn about the game and to also come out here and bowl fast. Mohammad is going to love bowling in Australia. We have faster pitches and bigger boundaries — conditions that are far more conducive to bowling fast than they are in Pakistan," Cutting said in a statement on sydneythunder.com.au.

“I have no doubt he’s going to enjoy the experience, and I know he’ll be a tremendous addition to Sydney Thunder’s squad."

