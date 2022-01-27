BBL 2021-22: With Two Runs Needed Off Final Delivery, Sydney Sixers Retire Injured Jordan Silk For a Fit Runner

Sydney Sixers retired Jordan Silk with one delivery remaining and two runs needed after the batter was left hobbling with a hamstring injury in their chase against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2021-22 Challenger clash on Wednesday. Silk had walked in at no.8 and somehow managed to get off the strike with a single but it turned out to be a laborious task with him having hurt his hamstring earlier in the match.

Silk walked in to join an in-form Hayden Kerr after Sixers lost two wickets off consecutive deliveries in the final over as they needed 12 runs to win. Having been reduced to 156/6 in the chase of 168, Sixers were forced to sent Silk hoping he would deal in boundaries.

Kerr, who was in excellent touch, struck a six off the fourth delivery before taking a couple. A struggling Silk was forced to use his bat as a crutch to come back for the second.

With the equation reduced to two off one now, Sixers coach signalled Silk to retire himself and replaced him with a fitter Jay Lenton. Strikers’ captain Peter Siddle wasn’t impressed with the turn of events as he spoke to the on-field umpires. However, as per the rules, a batter can retire at any point of the contest even if it’s not related to an injury.

As it turned out, Kerr struck a four off the final delivery to send his side into the BBL final with a thrilling four-wicket win. He remained unbeaten on 98.

Siddle seemed to have made peace with the tactical retirement though after the match. “You can retire blokes, at the end of the day you can retire, it’s not actually a big issue," Siddle told Fox Cricket. “As soon as I brought it up with the umpires, obviously I was disappointed at the time, but it’s just a retirement…sometimes it happens at crucial times. It’s just part of the game."

Sixers captain Moises Henriques threw light on the events surrounding Silk.

“We sent him in at No. 8 to try to get a couple boundaries in that last over," he told Fox Cricket. “As soon as he wasn’t able to face a ball and we needed a person to run, we knew he couldn’t run so we just thought we’d retire him and put out someone who can."

Henriques though rejected the move was against spirit of cricket. “I don’t understand how so. They’re clearly within the rules of the game. Unfortunately we had a guy go down with a hamstring, one of the fittest guys in the league, probably something to do with our schedule, five flights in eight days and so many back-to-back games," he said.

Meanwhile, Lenton, who was added to an injury-hit Sixers squad right before the contest after Josh Phillipe tested positive for covid-19, summed up his day as “pretty frantic."

“I didn’t even bring my kit to training yesterday," Lenton said. “I was wanging balls then Mo said go get your kit and have a hit. About one o’clock today I got told I was playing."

“I said to (Hayden), it’s the best nought not out I’ve ever had without facing a ball. Never been more excited for it, that’s for sure. It was bizarre…I’m standing there then all of a sudden it’s ‘get him (Silk) off, get him off’ I’m running. Pretty frantic, sums up the day to be fair," he added.

