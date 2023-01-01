Home » Cricket Home » News » OUT or a SIX: Michael Neser's Triple Juggle to Dismiss Sydney Sixers' Jordan Silk Sparks Debate - WATCH

OUT or a SIX: Michael Neser's Triple Juggle to Dismiss Sydney Sixers' Jordan Silk Sparks Debate - WATCH

Neser caught it at the edge of the fence and threw it before going over. He then grabbed the ball with both his feet in the air, looped it back into the playing area and jumped back to take it

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 18:57 IST

Brisbane

Michael Neser's juggling act leaves viewers confused
Michael Neser's juggling act leaves viewers confused

The Big Bash League (BBL) game no. 25, between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat on Sunday, witnessed an unusual scene at The Gabba that has left the fans and experts muddled. It was Michael Neser’s juggling act to dismiss Sixers’ Jordan Silk during the mammoth chase of 225 which has now become the biggest talking point of this year’s BBL edition.

The incident happened in the penultimate over of Sixer’s chase when Silk sent a delivery from Mark Steketee careening over covers. Neser, who was placed at the long-off boundary, caught it at the edge of the fence and threw it before going over. He then grabbed the ball with both his feet in the air, looped it back into the playing area and jumped back to take it.

Silk, who was ruled out following assistance from the third umpire, was in utter disbelief and had to walk back after scoring a magnificent 41 off just 23 balls. His innings was laced with 2 sixes and 3 boundaries.

Cricket world divided:

Neser’s catch was a clean take or should’ve been given a six to the Sixers, the debate is currently going on social media. Some players are lauding the Aussie cricketer’s efforts while others are stunned by the decision going in Heat’s favour.

Here’s how they reacted:

What does the MCC Law say?

According to rule 19.4.2 under the MCC Laws of Cricket,

“The ball in play is to be regarded as being grounded beyond the boundary if:

* a fielder touches the ball being grounded beyond the boundary as in 19.5, or;

* a fielder, after catching the ball within the boundary, becomes grounded beyond the boundary while in contact with the ball, before completing the catch."

Hence, the umpires found Neser to be grounded beyond the boundary because his first contact with the ball was in play.

first published: January 01, 2023, 18:52 IST
last updated: January 01, 2023, 18:57 IST
