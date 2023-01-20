BBL 2022-23 Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV, Online

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming: Sydney Sixers will battle it out against Sydney Thunder in match 50 of the Big Bash League 2022-23. The Sixers are flying high at the moment with four victories on the trot, including an impressive 59-run win over Adelaide Strikers in their last fixture. The Sydney Sixers are currently second in the BBL table with 17 points from 12 games, one point behind league leaders Perth Scorchers.

Sydney Thunder’s performances, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold off late. They managed to end their three-game losing streak with a victory against Melbourne Renegades in their last outing, with Matthew Gilkes scoring a superb 74-run knock.

The last time these sides met, the Sixers were triumphant with a convincing seven-wicket victory and 22 balls to spare. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

When will the Big Bash League match Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 21, Saturday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) be played?

Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) fixture will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the Big Bash League match Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) begin?

The match will begin at 01:35 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match?

The Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match?

The Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Steven Smith

Vice-Captain: Sean Abbott

Suggested Playing XI for SIX vs THU Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Steven Smith, Jordan Silk, Alex Ross

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders Possible Starting XI:

Sydney Sixers probable playing XI: Josh Philippe(WK), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy

Sydney Thunders probable playing XI: David Warner, Matthew Gilkes(WK), Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green(C), Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir

