BBL: Sydney Thunder All Out for 15 vs Adelaide Strikers; Lowest Innings Total in T20 Cricket

Sydney Thunder registered the lowest innings total in the history of T20 cricket as they were bowled out for just 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 season on Friday.

Sydney Thunder broke the record for the lowest total previously held by Turkey of 21, which they managed against the Czech Republic in 2019.

EXCLUSIVE: 2023 ODI WC on a Slippery Wicket, Could Move Out of India

List of lowest men’s totals in T20 history:

Advertisement

15 - Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (2022)

21 - Turkey vs Czech Republic (2019)

26 - Lesotho vs Uganda (2021)

28 - Turkey vs Luxembourg (2019)

Advertisement

30 - Thailand vs Malaysia (2022)

Sydney Thunder looked in control after the first innings, restricting Adelaide Strikers to 139/9 after losing the toss and being asked to bowl. IN reply, it took just 35 balls for all Sydney batters to go back to the dressing room, beating the previous record for the lowest score in the BBL of 57.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Henry Thornton, who finished with five wickets, and Wes Agar, four wickets, ran riot in the powerplay with Sydney Thunder limping 9/6 but it was all over in just the next eleven balls. Such was the rate of fall of wickets, that Adelaide’s two star bowlers Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan did not even need to bowl.

Brendan Doggett was the top-scorer with 4 runs, coming off the only boundary hit in the innings, as the likes of Rilee Rossouw, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Oliver Davies scored even fewer with five batters being dismissed for ducks.

Sydney lost the match by 124 runs, chasing a target of 140, which leaves them some serious soul-searching to do after their nail-biting 1-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in the opener. The Strikers, on the other hand, moved to two from two to start the season.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here