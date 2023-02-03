Home » Cricket Home » News » BBL: Third Umpire Brain Fade Moment Leaves Fans Baffled During Big Bash Eliminator | WATCH

BBL: Third Umpire Brain Fade Moment Leaves Fans Baffled During Big Bash Eliminator | WATCH

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 11:43 IST

Sydney

A snap from the video from BBL clash between Brisbane Heats and Sydney Sixers.
Brisbane Heats beat Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League Eliminator (BBL) which also ended up being a low-scoring thriller. In the end, the Sixers were edged by Heats as they set up the date for the final with Perth Scorchers. With just 117 required to win, Sixers almost pulled a stunning win as they reduced Heat to 56/5 at the midway stage.

However, Michael Nesser anchored the Heat run chase as the team eventually recovered from the early blows and wrapped up the proceedings in 18.2 overs. Nesser returned unbeaten on 48 off 32 balls, which featured seven boundaries.

But what caught the eye was this incident where the third umpire had a brain fade moment.

The incident took place during the Sixers innings as Josh Philippe was facing Matt Kuknemann. Facing the first delivery of the seventh over, Philippe attempted a sweep, but failed to get any connection and the ball was collected by the wicketkeeper.

RELATED NEWS

Soon after the course of action, Jimmy Peirson, the Heat wicketkeeper, burst into a loud caught-behind appeal but the on-field umpire adjudged it not out.

The Heat, however, opted for a review and after examining the replays it became evident that the ball had brushed Philippe’s gloves on its way to the wicketkeeper.

Despite the spike on the Snickometer as the ball passed close to the gloves, the third-umpire asked the on-field official to stay with their decision.

However, unhappy with the call, Pierson held on to the ball forcing the umpire to consult the third umpire again. Realising his mistake, the third umpire then corrected his decision as Philippe was caught behind for 16 in the same number of balls.

The on-air commentators were equally shocked with the turn of event, with one commenting: “Baffled by this".

Heats will now be up against Scorchers in the BBL Final.

February 03, 2023
last updated: February 03, 2023, 11:43 IST
