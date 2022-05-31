FOR DREAM 11: BCC vs PLZ dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS Czech Republic 2022 between Bohemian CC and Plzen Guardians May 31, 12:30 PM IST

BCC vs PLZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Czech Republic 2022 match between Bohemian CC and Plzen Guardians:

On Tuesday, May 31, Bohemian CC will host Plzen Guardians at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Bohemian CC started off on a fine note in the T10 league. They defeated Prague CC in their opening game by seven runs. The team followed it up with another brilliant victory over United by eight wickets. The bowlers delivered a headline performance in both the games as they conceded only 79 and 63 runs in their ten overs. Two bog victories have pushed Bohemian to the top of the points table.

Speaking of Plzen Guardians, they are languishing at the rock-bottom in the points table. Guardians lost their first game to Prague CC while their second loss came against United by nine wickets. The team will hope for improved performance on Tuesday to get off the mark in the ECS Czech Republic 2022 game.

Ahead of the match between Bohemian CC and Plzen Guardians, here is everything you need to know:

BCC vs PLZ Telecast

Bohemian CC vs Plzen Guardians game will not be telecast in India.

BCC vs PLZ Live Streaming

The ECS Czech Republic 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BCC vs PLZ Match Details

BCC vs PLZ match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague at 12:30 PM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

BCC vs PLZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Yashwantha Salian

Vice-Captain - Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar

Suggested Playing XI for BCC vs PLZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sahil Grover

Batters: Yashwantha Salian, Saqlain Mukhtar, Ashwin Sampath, Zahid Mahmood

All-rounders: Sabawoon Davizi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal

Bowlers: Ritik Tomar, Shohas Farhad, Saju Chekki

BCC vs PLZ Probable XIs:

Bohemian CC: Zahid Mahmood, Saqlain Mukhtar, Sabawoon Davizi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Sahil Grover(wk), Shohas Farhad, Imran Ul Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Javed Iqbal©, Ravindra Singh.

Plzen Guardians: Kishor Paduvilan, Roshan Singh-I, Guru Singh, Sadoon Farrukh, Yashwantha Salian, Ashwin Sampath, Jyotish Kana, Narendar Padmanaban, Saju Chekki, Sarvesh Dhage, Prabhu Balakrishnan.

