BCCI presidency changed hands as Sourav Ganguly handed the baton to Roger Binny at the BCCI AGM meeting in Mumbai. As reported, the 1983 World Cup winner got the top post unopposed while Jay Shah continue to be the Secretary.

The other BCCI office bearers, who are elected unanimously include secretary Jay Shah, Ashish Shelar (treasurer), Rajeev Shukla (vice-president) and Devajit Saikia (join secretary). Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal will be the new IPL chairman.

The election of the next set of office-bearers was a mere formality as all were set to be elected unopposed. However, the member will deliberate if BCCI should field a candidate for the ICC chair or support incumbent Greg Barclay for a second term. It has been learnt that there was no discussion on who will be nominated for the post of ICC chairman.

The last date for filing the nominations for the ICC top job is October 20. The ICC Board will meet from November 11-13 in Melbourne.

The much-debated exit of Ganguly from the BCCI has already garnered attention not just in sporting but in political arena too and it will be interesting to see if the former skipper is considered for the top job.

The other names doing the rounds include Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former BCCI president N Srinivasan. Srinivasan is eligible to contest but it remains to be seen if BCCI wants him to throw his hat in the ring, considering his age. He is 78.

Thakur is expected to be busy during the ICC Board meet as Himachal Pradesh is going to polls in a single phase on November 12.

“It is almost certain that Jay will be India’s representative at ICC Board meeting. But members need to decide if we want someone to become the ICC chairman or let Greg Barclay of New Zealand complete his second and final term," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

