BCCI Announces Schedule For IPL 2022 Playoffs And Women’s T20 Challenge; Ahmedabad to Host IPL Final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule and venue details of the IPL 2022 play-offs and final. The qualifiers in the playoffs stage will start from May 24 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 29.

The Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Kolkata while the Qualifier 2 and the summit clash of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be hosted at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 24th May to 29th May, 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively," BCCI said in the statement.

24-May-22: Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2 in Kolkata

25-May-22: Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4 in Kolkata

27-May-22: Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad

29-May-22: Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad

The BCCI also announced the schedule for the Women’s T20 Challenge which will be played from 23rd May to 28th May in Pune.

23-May-22: 7:30 PM - Match No.1

24-May-22: 3:30 PM - Match No.2

26-May-22: 7:30 PM - Match No.3

28-May-22: 7:30 PM - Final

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the full capacity will be allowed in the stadium for the play-offs and the final of Indian Premier League.

“As far as the men’s IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred per cent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," Ganguly told media persons after an apex council meeting.

Ganguly had also said that the Women’s T20 Challenge will be held in Lucknow but it has been moved to Pune. Three matches will be played before the final on May 28.

The three-team event did not take place last year. The BCCI is planning a five or six-team Women’s IPL from 2023.

