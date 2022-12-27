India Squads For SL Series: Hardik Pandya to Lead in T20Is, Rohit Sharma Will Return as Captain in ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced squads for the upcoming three-match T20Is and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named captain for the T20I series as senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are not part of the squad. Rohit, who injured his thumb on the Bangladesh tour, will return to lead the Indian team in ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Batting maverick Kohli apparently asked for a break and has been rested for the T20I series while he will return for the three ODIs. While there is no clarity about Rahul’s absence from the T20I series as some reports suggested that he is expected to get married early next month while a few also stated that the selectors have decided to find an alternative for him in the T20I format after his recent failures in the shortest format.

Young pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar got their maiden T20I call-ups after they hit jackpot in the IPL 2023 Mini-auction. While senior paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed to find places in both squads.

Rishabh Pant also failed to find a place in both squads as Suryakumar Yadav was named Hardik’s deputy for the three-match T20I series. Interestingly Hardik will also act as Rohit’s deputy in ODI series despite Rahul’s presence in the squad.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped from the ODI squad despite leading the side on numerous occasions this year as the selectors have decided to give long rope to players like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squads for the upcoming Mastercard Sri Lanka Tour of India to be held in January 2023. The tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs," BCCI stated.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

