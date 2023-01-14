BCCI Asks Ravindra Jadeja To Play At Least One Domestic Game In Order to Prove Fitness-Report

India spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named in the 15-man Test squad for the two Test matches against Australia starting February 9 in Nagpur, but the all-rounder is subject to fitness, the press release from the BCCI added. This means his fitness continues to be a bone of contention and according to some reports, the BCCI has asked Jadeja to play at least one domestic game before he is considered fit to play.

In a busy home season, India are up against Australia in the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy where they will need their spin troika of Jadeja alongside Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel. Nonetheless, Jadeja is yet to play a single match since he was ruled out from the Asia Cup 2022 in August.

“Jadeja has been asked to play at least one domestic game. If he is indeed fit then it will solve the problem of having a left-hander in the middle order and India can play five bowlers," a BCCI source told Times of India.

Now, it needs to be seen if Jadeja plays a domestic match and proves his fitness.

Axar Patel is the third spinner in the eleven and there is chance that he might be played ahead of Jadeja if he doesn’t prove his fitness.

The T20 International squad against New Zealand makes it amply clear that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are no longer part of the shortest format scheme of things.

It is there to be seen whether Rohit, Virat along with Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin and Jadeja play a round of Ranji Trophy during the two-week period before Australia series or assemble for a camp at the National Cricket Academy doing simulation training.

“Someone like Jadeja, in order to prove his match fitness might need to add overs to show that he can bowl 30-35 overs in an innings. They were playing Bumrah without a domestic game. Hope they don’t do that with Jaddu. The policy of playing at least one domestic game should remain mandatory like it was few years back," the source said.

Ravindra Jadeja last played a match for India almost six months ago. Yes, that was the Asia Cup when he was injured trying to balance himself on a ski-board as part of team adventure activity in a Dubai hotel. As a result, he was ruled out of the all important T20 tournament but was also rendered ineffective for at least six months which meant that he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

