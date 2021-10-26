BCCI Comes Out in Full Support of Mohammed Shami: 'Proud, Strong, Upwards & Onwards'

The BCCI has come out in support of under fire India pacer Mohammed Shami. The speedster has been in the eye of the storm since the day India lose to Pakistan by ten wickets. Shami bore the brunt of Pak batting, giving away 43 runs in 3.5 overs on the field; of it, he was taken to task by India fans who held him responsible for the debacle. Some even questioned his loyalty to the nation since he was a muslim. Following the Hullaballo a lot of cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra came out with their support for the cricketer. Now, the BCCI has come out with a post which clearly shows their full backing for their cricketer. “Proud, Strong, Upward and onward," the caption read.

Shami has been in top form since his return to international cricket after his surgery. In between, he hogged all the limelight for his wife who had alleged that the cricketer was having an affair with someone. All of this couldn’t deter him and his performance excelled with it’s peak reaching in 2019 where he was the top wicket taker for India in the calendar year.

After pacer Mohammed Shami faced online abuse following India’s defeat to Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup match, Facebook on Monday said that it quickly removed the comments that hurled abuse at him. In a statement, the social network said that no one should have to experience abuse anywhere, and “we don’t want it on our platforms".

“We quickly introduced measures to remove the comments that directed abuse at an Indian cricketer and we’ll continue to take action against those that violate our Community Standards," the Facebook spokesperson said.

