BCCI Hikes Monthly Pension By Hundred Percent, Jay Shah Tweets

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that they will hike the monthly pension of retired cricketers cent percent, a move which surely benefits the ex-cricketers. The secretary also said that this move is bound to affect 75 percent of personnel which also includes non-players like scorers and statisticians.

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100% raise," Shah tweeted.

Shah’s decision comes on the day BCCI sold the combined media rights of IPL from 2023 to 2027. The e-auction saw the digital and the TV rights getting snapped up by some of the biggest media conglomerates.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said: “It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over.

“The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution."

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said: “Whatever the BCCI is today, it is because of the contribution of its former cricketers and umpires.

“We are pleased to announce the increase in the monthly pensions which will be a gesture for the well-being of our former cricketers."

Shah had played a key role in thwarting the rumors of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s resignation after his cryptic tweet caught everyone by surprise.

“The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," the BCCI secretary told ANI.

