BCCI Invites Bids for Title Sponsorship Rights for Women's Premier League for Seasons 2023-2027

In what comes as a major update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids for the title sponsorship of the WPL. The board on Wednesday earned Rs 4669.99 crore from the sale of five teams in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). And now, the BCCI has invited bids for the title sponsorship of the tournament for the next five years.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations of the title sponsor, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Proposal’ (“RFP") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till February 9, 2023," read the BCCI statement.

ALSO READ | ‘Pathetic Batting, Energy Levels Not up to the Mark’: Ex-Pak Cricketer Slams Hardik & Co for Poor Show in Ranchi

Advertisement

“Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee," it added.

The BCCI statement further read that any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid.

“BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason," the statement concluded.

Adani Sportsline shelled out a massive Rs 1289 crore for the Ahmedabad side, which emerged as the most expensive franchise. IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals made successful bids of Rs 912.99 crore, Rs 901 crore and Rs 810 crore, respectively, to enter the WPL.

Advertisement

Capri Global Holdings got the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here