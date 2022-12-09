BCCI Invites Tender for Media Rights to the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027

The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the Media Rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The ITT will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022.

Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to wipl.mediarights@bcci.tv. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only upon receipt of payment of the non-refundable fee as above.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion.

Earlier in the month of October, the BCCI gave its approval to get the much-awaited Women’s Indian Premier League at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Indian cricket board has planned to conduct 22 matches throughout the season. An announcement regarding the window/schedule will be made later.

“The General Body approved to conduct the Women’s Indian Premier League," read a statement from the BCCI.

The board is also looking to auction five franchises for the upcoming women’s T20 league starting March 2023 by way of a closed tender, which has kept the base price at Rs 400 crore. It expects franchises to be sold between Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 crore, or even more, depending on the kind of interest the auction generates once the tender document is out. However, nobody is ready yet to speak about these expectations on record.

