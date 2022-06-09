IPL Could Feature Up to 94 Matches in a Single Season During 2023-27 Cycle - Report

After introducing two new teams in the 2022 season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to increase the number of games per year in the 2023-27 cycle. It’s been estimated that the numbers will add up to 410 with a gradual increase after every two editions.

As reported by Cricbuzz, the Indian cricket board would schedule 74 games in the first two years of the cycle – 2023 and 2024 – followed by 84 matches in the next couple of seasons. In the final two seasons of the cycle, it could be 94 matches. The board, although has also kept the option of 84 matches open.

If this plan gets implemented, then it would be interesting to see how the BCCI accommodates the number of matches for each team so that the desired numbers – 84 and 94 are added up perfectly. In that case, it’s likely that each team will play twice against other teams which used to be the format until 2021, followed by the 4 games in the playoffs.

As of now, the teams are divided into two virtual groups of 5 teams with each side playing twice against the other four placed in its group, once against four of the other group and twice against the remaining one. If the playoff clashes are included, the number goes up to 74.

If this has to be taken to 84, the formula could be changed, like twice against each side in one’s own group, twice against two of the other group and once against the remaining three.

The report further stated that there is no ambiguity in the number of games for the Special non-exclusive Package (C) when the number of games goes up in the upcoming seasons. Earlier, it was reported that the special package will have the rights to non-exclusive 18 games.

But the Cricbuzz has stated that for an 84-game season, Package C will have the rights to 20 games while the number of games will increase to 22 in a 94-game edition. Overall, the number of games in Package C in five years will be 96, including — the opening match, four play-offs and the night games of the double headers.

