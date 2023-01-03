BCCI Men's Selection Committee: CAC Interviews Ajay Ratra, SS Das And Others - Report

The Cricket Advisory Committee has interviewed former India cricketers SS Das, Ajay Ratra, Amay Khurasiya and S Sharath for a spot in India’s new men’s cricket team selection committee. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to choose the new selection panel for the Indian men’s team who has been under the scanner for their below-par show in the last two T20I World Cups. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, several former India players were interviewed on Tuesday as Das and Ratra were part of the virtual interaction.

The CAC also took Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh’s interviews as the duo is expected to retain their spots in the committee. Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik are the members of CAC who have the responsibility to pick the selection panel.

Chetan and other members of the selection committee were heavily criticized for their squad selection for the 2021 T20 World Cup and it was the same case this year too for the mega event. India were knocked out of the 2022 T20 WC after losing the semifinal to England.

Despite that, Chetan is expected to retain the chairman’s post as he was part of the BCCI’s review meeting along with head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, NCA chief VVS Laxman and other top officials to discuss the roadmap to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sharath, who chose India’s squad for 2022 Under-19 World Cup, is in pole position to take over the post from South Zone in place of Sunil Joshi.

The report in ESPNcricinfo suggested that Das is expected to replace Debasis Mohanty from the East Zone.

There was no selector from West Zone after Abbey Kuruvilla’s tenure ended as the CAC also have to find a suitable person for the vacant spot.

According to the criterion listed by BCCI for the post, the candidates “should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches." Also, the candidates, “should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago."

