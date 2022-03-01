BCCI Mulling Roping in Multiple Broadcasters in New Rights Deal for IPL: Reports

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is less than a month away. This season two new teams will take part in the mega T20 league which is scheduled to be be played in Mumbai and Pune. Last month, over two days all 10 franchises converged in Bengaluru to set up their squad at the Mega Auction and a few days back, the schedule was announced and the tournament is all set to get underway from March 26 and will conclude on May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played this season along with the playoffs. So, the only thing remaining now that has not been completed is the media rights deal for the next five year cycle starting 2023..

According to Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been given a suggestion for a new media rights deal by mulling multiple broadcasters. “The new media rights tender for the IPL could have a compendium of bundles that would ensure the involvement of multiple broadcasters. That is apparently a suggestion given to the BCCI. We will have to wait for the ITT (Invitation To Tender) document to see if it has been implemented," a top executive of a media selling company was quoted by the publication.

The report further suggests that the tender will be out within the next fifteen days and the board is strategising to create a non-exclusive category. The move will allow more than one television stations to broadcast games simultaneously.

If this materialises, the deal could push the expected revenue above INR 30,000 crore with the likes of Star, Sony, Amazon, and Reliance enjoying a lion’s share in the Indian Premier League.

The BCCI is brooding over another feature of the rights would be the segregation between television and digital rights. Currently, they are thinking of doing away composite bids. Composite bids are one jumbo offer to appropriate out all packages with a massive amount. Star won the media rights last time around with a whopping bid of INR 16,347 crore. Advertisement

Also, to sweeten the deal for the broadcasters, the board is is also believed to be planning to increase the strategic timeout duration to three minutes from the existing 150 seconds.

