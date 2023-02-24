BCCI Names Dream11, CEAT Tyres and Amul as Partners for TATA Women’s Premier League 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the list of partners for the Women’s Premier League as the maiden season of the cash-rich league will start in March next month. The board has already named Tata as the title sponsor for the WPL and it has signed Dream11, CEAT Tyres and Amul as other partners.

The three brands are pioneers and industry leaders in their respective categories and will be associated for three seasons from 2023 to 2025.

“Dream11, the largest fantasy sports platform in the country with a user base of more than 120 million, will be the Official Fantasy Partner of the WPL. CEAT Tyres and the BCCI have extended its long standing partnership and will be the Official Strategic Timeout Partner of the WPL. The underlying ethos of a safe, sustainable and smarter future synergizes with the values and principles of the WPL," the BCCI said in the statement.

“Amul, the largest in the world in the dairy category, has had a path breaking journey which resonates with the inaugural WPL. As the Official Beverage Partner, fans will be provided with a wide offering of Amul products at all WPL stadiums," it added.

The first season of WPL will commence from March 4 where Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The Final of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

“There is rising interest in the inaugural edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League. New partners coming on board is a testament to the quality and popularity that the tournament is set to garner amongst the fans and other stakeholders. We are sure that the league will provide ample opportunities for players to showcase their class and talent. We thank all the partners for their support as we look forward to a fruitful inaugural edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on the associations.

“The TATA Women’s Premier League is going to be a significant tournament in the cricket calendar and it is wonderful to have the official partners on board. We believe this is a very positive sign for women’s cricket in India and the marquee tournament is going to grow from strength to strength in the years to follow. I thank all our partners for their support on this wonderful journey. We are sure that we will deliver great value to them," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said.

