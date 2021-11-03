‘BCCI Needs to Intervene, Selectors Will Have to Decide Future of Big Players’: Kapil Dev

Former India captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev has suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) must take a decision on the big names present in the team and start giving opportunities to youngsters. His statement comes ahead of India’s fixture against Afghanistan on Wednesday; a game that the Men in Blue need to win with a greater margin to remain in the contest.

India’s back-to-back losses – against Pakistan and New Zealand – has put them on the verge of getting eliminated. Even if they win the left-over games, their fate also depends on the results of other Group 2 games.

Speaking on ABP news, Kapil said depending on other teams to succeed shouldn’t be a criterion to follow. He asserted that if the established players are not able to prove their worth, it’s time that the board must look for options beyond them.

“If we succeed on the basis of some other teams, Indian cricket has never appreciated it. If you want to win the World Cup or reach the semi-finals, do it on your own strengths. It is better not to depend on other teams. I guess the selectors will have to decide the future of the big names and the big players," Kapil told ABP News.

The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper highlighted that the youngsters should be given enough chances to make the next generation better.

“They need to think whether the youngsters who are performing well in the IPL, is it time to give them a chance? How do we make the next generation better? If they lose, there is no harm because they will gain experience. But if these big players don’t perform now and play such bad cricket, there is going to be plenty of criticism. The BCCI needs to intervene and think about bringing more youngsters in," added Kapil.

