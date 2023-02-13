BCCI Officials Unveil Women's Premier League Logo at Player Auction

BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal unveiled the Women’s Premier League logo on Monday during the Auction ceremony on Monday in Mumbai.

The inaugural season of WPL is expected to bring a new revolution in women’s cricket across the globe as five teams will participate in the 2023 season starting in March.

“The Historic Momen Presenting the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Logo #WPLAuction," BCCI captioned the video.

448 players will go under the hammer, with a maximum of 90 players making the cut across five teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz - as we expect bidding wars. Every team will be able to pick 15-18 players, with a salary purse of INR 12 Crore each. INR 50 Lakhs, INR 40 Lakhs and INR 20 Lakhs are set as the reserved base price for foreign players while for uncapped players, the reserved base price is INR 10 Lakhs and INR 20 Lakhs.

WPL 2023 Player Auction Live Updates

“The Women’s Premier League 2023 player auction it’s a landmark today for women’s cricket as we begin a new journey with some who have bright young talents, we’ll be rubbing shoulders with some global superstars, the shortest format. Over the years, women has fought have shown tremendous calibre and potential at the world stage and I think it’s only about time that they got the opportunity to compete with the highest at the highest level. We at the BCCI believe that the women’s Premier League is going to change the landscape of women’s cricket game forever," Roger Binny said at the auction

The BCCI president said that the inaugural season of WPL will open doors for several young cricketers from the domestic circuit.

“Women’s cricket has really picked up over time and the trust it has garnered is over overwhelming. I’m looking forward to our first step towards the progress of the game. And I hope the girls were all set to go under the hammer year at the 2023 player auction. I am excited as well. You’re gonna see some new names not only from the international arena, but also from the domestic circuit where players will be hoping to do something special for the franchise and hopefully for the country one day. I believe. This step will also open up a lot of opportunities to a lot of cricketers to showcase the talent we have seen and her talents become household names in the men’s league. And the Women’s Premier League is going to be no different. My best wishes to all the teams and the WPL 23. Players auction. Thank you," he added.

