BCCI Open to Sending Indian Team to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly indicated its willingness to take part in the next year’s Asia Cup to be hosted in Pakistan. As per the Future Tours Programme, Pakistan will play host to the continental event in 2023 which will be played in the ODI format.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI has kept its options open but the final call whether Indian cricket team will travel to the neighbouring country with which it has strained diplomatic ties, will only be taken following clearance from the Government of India.

Also Read: Ten Days Before the Big Clash: What Are India’s First-Choice Bowling Plans

Advertisement

Ahead of the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for October 18, a circular has been sent to its affiliated state associations in which the global events its men and women cricket teams are scheduled to take part in 2023 have been listed including the Asia Cup (men) in Pakistan.

There are three world cup tournaments next year including Women’s T20 World Cup, Women’s U-19 World Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. India will be participating in all these global events in addition to the Asia Cup.

An Indian cricket team hasn’t travelled to Pakistan since 2008 (Asia Cup).

Also Read: India and Pakistan Not To Play Any Bilateral Series Till 2027

“It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always," Cricbuzz quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying.

Meanwhile, India will not be engaging with Pakistan in any bilateral series in 2023-27 cycle, according to a report in the Indian Express.

As per the publication, the columns for the Pakistan matches have been left blank.

During the cycle, the Indian men’s team is slated to play 38 Tests (20 home and 18 away), 42 ODIs (21 each home and away) and 61 T20Is (31 home and 30 away).

Advertisement

A call on any bilateral series with Pakistan will only be taken as per the Government of India.

Interestingly, India will be playing Australia and England more regularly in the next cycle.

“India will be playing 5-match Test series against both England and Australia on a home-and-away basis every two years i.e. one home series every four years. In addition, there will also be standalone tours (home and away) of 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. Thus, India will play 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in the cycle (Home and Away) against Australia as well as England comprising one annual series (either red ball or white ball) every year in this cycle," BCCI secretary Jay Shah reportedly wrote in a circular to state associations.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here