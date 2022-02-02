BCCI Planning to Host Day-Night Test Against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to host a pink-ball Test match in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. India have only hosted two pink-ball affairs so far and BCCI is now looking to stage the third in Bengaluru against Sri Lanka. Bengaluru and Mohali will host the two-match Test series which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship.

According to a report in TOI, BCCI is planning to host Lanka for the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru as it will be difficult to stage it in Mohali due to dew.

“There is a chance that the first two T20Is to start the tour will be played in Dharamshala before the series moves to Mohali for the third T20I and the first Test. Lucknow may miss out on hosting a T20I. Having the pink ball Test in Mohali is difficult since dew is expected to play a big role. However, BCCI is still monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the country. A final call to tweak the schedule will be taken soon," TOI quoted a BCCI source.

Advertisement

>Also Read | West Indies Team Arrives in Ahmedabad For Limited Overs Series Against India

Another report from the space media outlet suggested that Sri Lanka Cricket wants BCCI to tweak the schedule and hosts the T20I series ahead of the Test match to make it convenient for the players to shift from one bubble to another.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has requested BCCI to play the T20I series first instead of the Test matches. The Sri Lankan team will be playing a T20I series against Australia before coming to India. It will be convenient for them to send a team which will be already in a bubble," a top BCCI official said.

India hosted their first-ever day-night Test match in 2018 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata against Bangladesh. While Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad hosted the second pink-ball affair against England last year.

Advertisement

>Also Read | ‘Idea Was to Hit Every Bouncer That Mitchell Starc Sent Down’: Shubman Gill on His Battle With Australian Pacer at Gabba

With the current itinerary, former captain Virat Kohli is expected to play his 100th Test match in Bengaluru where he enjoyed a massive fan following because of his association with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, India will host West Indies for three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, beginning February 6, followed by three T20 Internationals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here