BCCI Preparing Effective Workload Management Plan Post IPL

An effective workload management program is being prepared so that all the stars including skipper Rohit Sharma, senior batters Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, spinner Ravindra Jadeja get adequate rest before jetting off to UK. The Workload management plan will see many of the top Indian players being rested from the upcoming five-match T20 series against South Africa, keeping in mind the mental well-being of cricketers.

“There are five T20 Internationals between June 9 to 19 in five cities. Obviously, all the players won’t be playing all the games. Some might be given total rest and some might play a few games.

“If these guys aren’t given systemic breaks, it will only harm them. But obviously, the duration of break will be decided by selectors after talking to head coach (Rahul Dravid)," the source added. It will be interesting to see if Hardik Pandya — whose comeback is just a matter of time — will picked for the Proteas series at home just after a gruelling IPL season or directly fielded in the T20I series in Ireland. The T20 series will be played across five venues — Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, Bengaluru — between June 9 and 19. The BCCI in all likelihood will do away with bio-bubbles from the upcoming five-match T20 series

The IPL, which is also being played in a bio-bubble for the safety of the players and the officials, will end on May 29 and the BCCI does not want its players to move to another confined stay just after the conclusion of the league.

“If all goes well and things remain in control like it is right now, there will be no bio-bubbles and hard quarantine during the home series against South Africa," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Then we are going to Ireland and England and there won’t be any bio-bubble in those countries too."

(With PTI Inputs)

