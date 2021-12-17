BCCI President Sourav Gangluly Would Like Sachin Tendulkar On Board If There is No 'Conflict'

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has revealed that he might bring Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on board. Ganguly has overseen a number of appointments during his administrator’s role at CAB and BCCI which involved his Indian team colleagues. VVS Laxman, who was appointed as Bengal Ranji Trophy side’s batting coach, was promoted to the post of new NCA chief after Rahul Dravid vacated the seat. The Wall, meanwhile, took up the post of Indian cricket team head coach, and Dada played a key role there too. Not to forget, Dravid was also appointed NCA chief under Dada only. Looking at this trend, it certainly seems that Sachin Tendulkar is next in line!

So, are the fans going to see Sachin in BCCI?

“Sachin is obviously a bit different. He doesn’t want to be involved in all this. I’m sure with Sachin’s involvement in Indian cricket in some way, it can’t be a piece of better news than that," he told Boria Majumdar in his show ‘Backstage with Boria.’

Besides, he also highlighted the recent conflict of issues that keeps cropping up in the news. Ganguly said Tendulkar’s transition can be smooth only if someone doesn’t file a court case on him for breaching conflict of interest.

“In what way that obviously needs to be worked out. Because there is too much of conflict all around. Rightly or wrongly, anything and everything you do you have the word ‘conflict’ keeps jumping out of the window, some of which I find really really unrealistic. So you have to see the best way to keep the best talent involved in the game. And at some stage Sachin will also find a way to be involved in Indian cricket," he added.

It is only recently that Rahul Dravid took up the role of Indian team’s head coach, but that needed a lot of convincing from the BCCI President. Dada has said earlier that how Dravid didn’t want to be on the road—a must for serving Indian cricket as head coach. He added they had given up on him before Dravid changed his mind.

