BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Admitted to a Hospital for Cardiac Check-up

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to Narayana Health City, Bengaluru for cardiac check up. Dr Devi Shetty, who is the Chairman of Narayana Health, and also an Executive Director heads the hospital. Currently, a team of doctors are assessing Sourav Ganguly’s heart condition.

Sourav Ganguly is currently in Bengaluru for the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow and day after. The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Ganguly had tested positive for the delta plus variant of COVID-19 last year. He was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata for four days and the was discharged as the infection was not severe and could be managed in home isolation. His daughter Sana had also tested positive for Covid-19 few days after he got infected and she too was in home isolation

