BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Plans to Start 'Something' Which Will Help a Lot of People

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has announced that he is planning to do something which is supposed to help a lot of people. Ganguly, who made his international debut on January 11, 1992, has decided to start new innings this year which will mark his 30th since the start of his cricketing journey.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India president took to Twitter and shared a note where he asked for support from the fans in the new chapter of his life. However, he didn’t disclose the details about his new venture.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," he wrote.

Recently, Ganguly bought a new mansion in Central Kolkata’s Rawdon Street worth INR 42 Crore. Sources say that Ganguly bought this house from a Gujarati family and is planning to give it a complete makeover. At present, the 49-year-old stays with his family in Behala where he organizes Durga Puja every year.

The BCCI President also backed current India captain Rohit Sharma to return to form an underwhelming IPL season with Mumbai Indians where he scored 268 runs from 14 innings at an average of 19.14 with a modest strike-rake 120.17.

“Everybody is human. There will be mistakes but Rohit’s record as captain is outstanding. Five IPL titles, Asia Cup winner, he has won whatever he has captained, so his record as captain is outstanding. Mistakes will happen because they are all human," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event.

