BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Secy Jay Shah Congratulate Under-19 Side For Asia Cup Title

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and secretary Jay Shah lauded the India cricket team for winning the Under-19 Asia Cup title in Dubai on Friday.

An outstanding show by the bowlers followed by an unbeaten half-century from opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (56 not out) led India to an easy nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a rain-hit final of U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium here on Friday.

The win also meant that India clinched the U19 Asia Cup trophy for the eighth time out of nine editions.

“Congratulations to the under-19 team for winning the Asia Cup…No cricket for 15 months since 2020 for covid (sic) and to win is a commendable effort ..well done to players, coaches, new selectors who had very little time to pick the best players ..NCA deserves a lot of credit," said Sourav Ganguly in a tweet.

Meanwhile, board secretary Jay Shah said that the tournament will serve as an ideal preparation ahead of the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup.

“Congratulations to India U19 for their excellent performance in the #U19AsiaCup and for winning the championship for the 8th time! This tournament has been an ideal preparation ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup in West Indies next month. #BoysInBlue," Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Ganguly was discharged from the hospital here after testing negative for the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron. According to doctors, the former India captain had mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is doing fine and would stay in home isolation.

The 49-year-old, who had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year, was admitted to the hospital on December 28.

