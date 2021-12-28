BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised After Testing Positive for Covid-19: Report

Sourav Ganguly, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former India captain, has tested positive for Covid-19, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

“He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly’s health, was quoted by PTI as saying.

This is the third time that Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised this year. Earlier in January, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. The doctors later stated that he has suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty.

A couple of weeks later, he felt a similar chest pain that led to the second round of angioplasty during which two stents were placed in two of his arteries.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

