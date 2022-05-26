BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Boundary Goes Viral

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly’s relationship has been a little rough in recent times. But now that chapter seems to have closed. Ganguly’s reactions during Kohli’s innings against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday clearly pointed out that both of them have gotten over that phase.

On Wednesday, during the IPL Eliminator between Lucknow and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ganguly was spotted enjoying a boundary hit by Kohli. Lucknow pacer Dushmantha Chameera was brought in to bowl the second over of the innings. His first ball of the over appeared to be a little overpitched and Kohli made no mistake as the former Bangalore skipper used his wrist beautifully to smash it wide of mid-on for a glorious boundary.

The broadcasters were quick enough in panning the camera towards Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah in the stands. Shah clapped and was seen saying something to the BCCI president and the former India skipper appreciated Kohli’s shot.

Incidentally, Chameera had managed to dismiss Kohli for a first-ball duck when Lucknow and Bangalore had faced off each other during their last meeting but this time the outcome was different. The Sri Lanka pacer failed to start his bowling on a positive note and could not do anything significant in the Eliminator. He could not pick up a wicket as he bowled four overs and conceded 54 runs.

Although Kohli was sent back to the dressing room in the ninth over of the match after scoring 25 runs off 24 balls. The Delhi-born batter’s innings was comprised of two boundaries.

Bangalore eventually scripted a solid total of 207 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs as their batter Rajat Patidar (112 not out off 54 balls) played a brilliant knock to score a century.

Lucknow, during their run chase, lost their opening batter Quinton de Kock in the first over. Later, skipper KL Rahul (79 runs off 58 balls) and Deepak Hooda (45 runs off 26 balls) stitched a solid partnership of 96 off 61 balls. But their endeavour eventually proved inconsequential as Lucknow could reach 193/6 in 20 overs.

After registering a 14-run win against Lucknow, the Faf du Plessis-led side will be facing Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

