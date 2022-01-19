BCCI Provides Medical Update of COVID-19 Positive Under-19 Players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided a medical update of the Under-19 players who have Tested COVID-19 positive in Trinidad. Ahead of Group B’s clash against Ireland in the Under-19 World Cup, skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed and four of their teammates have tested positive for the novel virus which forced them out of the clash.

Apart from Dhull and Rasheed, batter Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were also found infected with the virus, because of which India barely managed to field an XI against Ireland.

>The medical status of the six members is as below:

1. Sidharth Yadav - RT-PCR Test result has returned positive.

2. Manav Parakh - Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative.

3. Vasu Vats - Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative.

4. Yash Dhull - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive.

5. Aaradhya Yadav - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive

6. SK Rasheed - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive

“The Board is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the management and the coaching group. The players will remain in isolation but will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," the BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the statement released by the cricket board.

In the absence of key players, Harnoor Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck fluent half-centuries to guide India to a challenging 307 for five against Ireland in the crucial U-19 WC clash.

With six of their players forced into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, left-handed Harnoor (88) and Angriksh (79) stitched a 164-run stand at the top to ensure Indian bowlers had decent total to defend.

Harnoor hit 12 fours in his 101-ball knock while Angriksh found 10 boundaries and two sixes in his 79-ball innings. In the absence of Dhull and his deputy Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu led the side.

