BCCI Shortlists 20 Players for ICC Men's World Cup 2023: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly shortlisted 20 players for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 which is scheduled to be held in India. The decision was made at the board’s Annual General Meeting on Sunday with the aim to finalise a strong 15-man squad for the showpiece later this year.

According to a Cricbuzz report, these 20 players will be rotated in the upcoming assignments of the team to ensure proper preparations for the tournament. It has been learned that head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, NCA head VVS Laxman and chief selector Chetan Sharma brainstormed for nearly four hours in a Mumbai hotel before coming up with the list of players. BCCI president Roger Binny attended the meeting through video conferencing.

ALSO READ | Team India Review: NCA to Monitor Workload of Players During IPL 2023; Yo-Yo Test And Dexa Part of Selection Criteria

Advertisement

“It was a very constructive and fruitful meeting where we reviewed the past performance and planned for future events, including World Cup and World Test Championship (WTC). We will give preference for international cricket while making sure the IPL is not diluted," the report quoted a source from BCCI as saying.

The other issues discussed in the meeting were India’s performance in the Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022, player availability, their workload management and fitness parameters.

“Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023," the BCCI said in a media release on Sunday.

“The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team," it added.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘No VIP Movement, There Are Chances of Infection’

Additionally, the Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

Considering injuries to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja right before major tournaments last year, the BCCI has decided to monitor the workload of cricketers throughout IPL 2023 considering this being another world cup year.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here