BCCI Struggling to Attract Top Names For Selection Panel Despite Rs 1.25 Crore Package: Report

It has been well over a month since BCCI invited applications for the post of national selectors for its senior men’s cricket team but the ‘sacked’ panel continues to perform the duties. As per reports, the board is struggling to invite ‘top names’ and hence the last committee has been given another extension.

Apparently, a package of Rs 1.25 crore for the chairman’s role and Rs 1 crore for other members isn’t considered attractive enough anymore.

Also Read: Phasing Out Period Begins as Rohit, Kohli And Rahul Excluded From Sri Lanka T20Is

According to news agency PTI, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjpe, will meet in Mumbai on December 29 to interview the shortlisted candidates before announcing the new selection panel.

Advertisement

“If all goes well, on December 29, the CAC is supposed to meet physically in Mumbai and interview the shortlisted names," a BCCI source in the know-how of things told PTI.

And it means that the chairman of the previous committee Chetan Sharma could retain his role or may return as a representative while his central zone colleague Harvinder Singh is also in the running.

“Chetan has a good chance of either being retained as the chairman or at least the North Zone representative if he is willing to work under new chairman, whosoever it is. The truth is BCCI is not getting any top names. It is not that they haven’t sounded out anyone. If Chetan didn’t have a chance, why would he apply? There must have been some assurances given," said a BCCI source.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya to Lead India in Sri Lanka T20Is

Advertisement

Chetan and Harvinder were in Delhi to watch the home team’s match against Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, Sunil Joshi is in Hyderabad watching the match between Assam and Hyderabad.

“They (selection panel) were informed only yesterday that they need to cover this round," the source said.

Since BCCI’s announcement inviting applications for selectors, the Chetan-led panel has announced squads for the New Zealand tour, Bangladesh tour and the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here