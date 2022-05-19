BCCI to Allow Full Capacity at Venues for India vs South Africa T20I Series - Report

In what comes in as a great for the Indian cricket fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed full capacity at the venues for the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa in June. The men in blue are scheduled to play five T20Is against the Proteas, starting from June 9 in Delhi.

According to news agency ANI, the Indian cricket board has given the nod to allow fans at all the five venues in full capacity. In the past couple of years, a majority of cricket matches, including international and domestic, were carried out behind closed doors due to the situation of Covid-19 in the country.

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also witnessed the presence of fans at the stadiums but the number of attendees was limited. However, the upcoming home T20Is against South Africa seem to provide the same old cricketing environment at the venues.

Earlier, the BCCI had announced a full capacity crowd for the IPL Playoffs, to be held in Kolkata. The Covid-19 protocols have eased off as the numbers in the country are not very high and as a result, the board is now opening the gates for the fans to come and enjoy the match from the stadiums.

The Indian team will play a five-match T201 series against South Africa across five different venues After the series opener in New Delhi, the next games will be played in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru, respectively. The series will start on June 9 whereas the last match will be played on June 19.

South Africa had recently announced their 16 member squad for the T201 series they will play against India.

As far as the Indian side is concerned, several media reports have claimed that the senior players, including captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, will be rested ahead of the the tour of Ireland and England.

It has also been learned that the selectors are looking for a stand-in skipper and the names of Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya are in discussion. Since several seniors won’t be available for the series, the situation could create a great opportunity for the youngsters who have garnered praises with the their performances in the IPL 2022.

