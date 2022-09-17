BCCI To Allow Player Substitution as An 'Impact Player' in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed player substitution under the concept of ‘Impact Player’ in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. BCCI mentioned that the idea to introduce this concept mainly in domestic T20 from this season, is to make the format more attractive, dynamic and interesting “not only for the viewers but also for participating teams from a strategic viewpoint."

The concept suggests that the participating teams could replace one member of its playing XI during a T20 match. In its official note, BCCI said that this idea has been driven from the rules of substitution from other games, like football, rugby, basketball among others.

“The concept is to allow one substitute player per team to take a more active part in a match. This would add a new tactical/strategic dimension to the game. A number of team sports allow teams to make tactical substitutes i.e. football, rugby, basketball, baseball. The substitute is allowed to perform or participate like any other regular player," BCCI note said.

BCCI source has clarified that the inclusion of this novel concept is only on experimental basis for the current season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, BCCI has not decided yet whether to extend it to other events, like women’s cricket, or future seasons of the domestic matches. At this stage, the BCCI has not even taken a call to use it in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The rule also drives inspiration by the Super Sub rule of the past and can spice up the game. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship will begin from October 11 to November 5.

‘Impact Player’ Regulations

As per the regulations given to the State associations, it is solely the team’s decision whether to or not to have an impact player but there should be at least one ‘Impact Player’ who can be introduced in the match any time before the completion of 14th over of either innings in a match.

After the introduction, the new player can bat and may bowl a full allotment of four overs. However, BCCI has clarified that even there is inclusion of ‘Impact Player’ but at any stage of the match, there will be only 11 players in the game. In that case, the player can be from outside the XI or can be a replacement of a dismissed batter.

If at at any stage, the captain, team manager or the head coach feels to bring in the impact player then they can notify the fourth umpire, at the fall of a wicket or at the innings break.

