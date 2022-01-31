BCCI to Hold E-Auction for IPL Media Rights in February, Dates Likely to Coincide With Mega Auction

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to go for an e-auction for awarding the media rights of the Indian Premier League. The release of the tender is likely going to coincide with IPL 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru, with Times of India reporting the dates to between 10th and 12th of February.

The last time the auction took place, via a closed-bid process, Star India (now Disney) won the bid for a whopping Rs 16,347 crore for five years, this year too the tender is likely to be for the same span of time.

Last time around, the rights were bucketed into the following categories: >TV - subcontinent, >TV - global, >Digital, >A combination of two or more.

Star’s bid back then was a 158% increase in overall value when compared to IPL’s media rights deal between BCCI, Sony, and World Sports Group. This year, the board is expecting the deal to be around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 Crores which is almost 150% of the last value of rights.

BCCI is confident getting the big bucks after The president of The Walt Disney Co India & Star India, K Madhavan declared that company will continue to invest big in SPORTS-RIGHTS.

“Sports business for us is in an investment mode and we won’t shy away from investing heavily. We are going to be bullish on all rights renewals. We have over 60% market share in sports, which we want to continue to have. We are investing not only in cricket but all sports. We were instrumental in forming the Indian Super League (ISL) and the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Because of Star Sports, Kabaddi is, in fact, doing better than football in India in terms of viewership," Madhavan told Economic Times.

Apart from the incumbent Disney Star Network, Sony Network, Reliance Viacom 18 and Amazon Prime Video are likely to be the primary contdenders for the rights.

