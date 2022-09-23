BCCI to Hold IPL 2023 Auction in Mid-December, CSK Want Jadeja Out - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly organising the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2023 edition in mid-December - with the 16th being the likely date.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, BCCI has discussed the matter with the ten franchises during informal interactions. The report also adds that it is going to be a mini auction with the purse will be INR 95 crore, 5 crores more than last year. Each team will have at least INR 5 crore in their reserves to start the auction, which can be increased by releases and trades of players.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is reportedly looking for a trade for out-of-favour Ravindra Jadeja or can be released by the franchise completely. CSK have approached Gujarat Titans (GT) for a swap with Shubman Gill but the move has been dismissed by the defending champions. Some other teams, including Delhi Capitals, have inquired about Jadeja with CSK reportedly vehement about not wanting to do anything with the star all-rounder.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IPL Media Rights: How Will BCCI Share Rs 48,390 Crore Among Franchises, Players And State Associations

Gujarat Titans have received trade requests for Rahul Tewatia and R Sai Kishore but have declined the offers. with the transfer/trade window being open till one week before the auction and re-opening after its completion.

Even though the start date of the 2023 IPL edition is yet unknown, it is understood that the tournament may begin from the fourth week of March.

IPL) will return to its original, pre-COVID-19 home-and-away format from the 2023 season, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has conveyed to the board’s affiliated state units. The IPL has been held at only a few venues since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 as the lucrative league unfolded behind closed doors across three venues in UAE — Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IPL Will Revert to Home And Away Format From Next Season: Report

In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues — Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai. However, with the pandemic under control, the cash-rich league will return to its old format in which each team plays one home and one away match.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read a Ganguly’s note to state units.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here