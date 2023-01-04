BCCI to Shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai Hospital in an Air Ambulance For Further Treatment

Rishabh Pant will be shifted out of the private medical facility in Dehradun where was admitted to following an accident last week and flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance to continue his treatment. Pant was driving on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday when his car collided with a divider.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai," the BCCI said in a media release on Wednesday.

“Rishabh will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance," it added.

After being rushed to a local medical facility for emergency treatment, Pant was moved to Max hospital in Dehradun on December 30 after suffering multiple injuries in the accident.

He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital," BCCI said.

The 25-year-old will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

“The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," the statement read.

Shyam Sharma, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director had earlier revealed that the wicketkeeper-batter will continue his treatment in Mumbai.

“All of his tests (including the MRI) will happen there and he will be taken care of very well. God willing, everything will be fine," Sharma said.

Earlier reports claimed that Pant had dozed off at the wheel causing the accident but later, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the car crashed after the cricketer tried avoiding a pothole on the highway.

