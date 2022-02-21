BCCI Will Ask Wriddhiman About His Tweet and Whether He Was Bullied: Treasurer Arun Dhumal

Mumbai: The BCCI will ask out-of-favour senior keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha about the context of his tweet which alleged that a journalist had threatened him for not agreeing to give an interview. Saha, 37, who has been dropped from Indian team, had taken to Twitter to allege that one “respected" journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview.

After his tweet, former head coach Ravi Shastri, and former stars like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Sigh came out in his support and asked him to reveal the name of the journalist.

“Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can’t say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman," BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told .

