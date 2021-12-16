'BCCI Will Deal With it Appropriately': President Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli's Press Conference

Sourav Ganguly has finally responded to Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference where he talked about his sacking as ODI captain and contradicted BCCI President’s comments. Kohli was sacked as ODI captain, earlier this month, and the day after that Ganguly claimed that BCCI had asked Kohli to not quit the T20I captaincy in September and the selectors had to drop him from the 50-overs captaincy as they want a single captain for white-ball formats. While Kohli had, however, contradicted Ganguly’s statement during his explosive press conference on Wednesday ahead of departure for the South Africa Test series.

The press conference has put the BCCI under the scanner as the cricket board and president are blamed for handling Kohli’s sacking in a poor way.

Ganguly refused to make any comment on the whole saga and told News18: “I have no comment to make. BCCI will deal with it appropriately."

Meanwhile, on Friday, Kohli stated that the selectors informed him about his removal from ODI captaincy 90 minutes before the Test team’s selection for the South Africa tour.

“Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on December 8 for the Test series and there was no prior communication to me at all since I announced my decision on T20I captaincy," said Kohli.

Kohli also contradicted Ganguly’s comments where the BCCI president said that he asked the 33-year-old to not quit the T20I captaincy.

“When I left the T20I captaincy, I had first approached BCCI and intimated them of my decision and laid down my point of view in front of them (office bearers). I gave the reasons why I wanted to quit T20 captaincy and my view point was received very nicely. There was no offence, no hesitation and not for once was I told that ‘you should not leave T20 captaincy’," added Kohli.

